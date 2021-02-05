More Like This

...and
President Biden on the January #jobs report:— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) February 5, 2021
"Only 6,000 private sector jobs [have] been created. At that rate it's going to take 10 years before we get to full employment."
"This is about people's lives. This is not just about numbers."
After Larry Summers op-ed warning about dangers of doing too much, President Biden today at the White House:— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 5, 2021
“The one thing we learned is we can’t do too much here. We can do too little. We can do too little and sputter."