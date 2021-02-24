For months, some of Donald Trump’s top advisers have assured him that he has virtually nothing to fear from the Manhattan district attorney’s tax investigation, which they view as merely “fishing” for information. But investigators with the D.A.'s office have been expanding their criminal probe into Trump’s business empire, asking questions and grilling witnesses—as recently as in the past few days—not only about Trump but particularly about his eldest son, Don Jr., and Allen Weisselberg, one of the former president’s most trusted officers, The Daily Beast has learned.Not optimistic about any of this, but I guess we can enjoy the show while it lasts.
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Nobody Who Went To Penn Could Be bad
Do we think Don Jr. rats out his pop, or stays silent in a desperate attempt for approval from the guy who won't even remember the name of his son, Donald.
by Atrios at 08:30