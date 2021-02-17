Old Economy Joe

I don't have to look it up to know that the University of Delaware was basically free when Joe when there. In-state resident Tuition and fees are now close to $15,000, and that is very much on the cheaper end.
It's complicated, but a lot of the "most elite" schools actually are pretty generous with their financial aid, so it isn't even those students who are the most in debt (also rich kids don't have debt because their parents paid the tab).
25+ years of telling students to take out all the debt they could get, because the better jobs would cover it, and then that didn't happen.