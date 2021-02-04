Thursday, February 04, 2021
Politicians Have One Special Skill
It's the ability to make whoever they are talking to at that moment think that they agree with them. The biggest marks for this are political journalists and other insiders who somehow think they are too savvy to fall for this, when they are, in fact, the primary target. Four years of anonymous reports from Trump insiders and other Republicans should have taught them: judge them by what they do, not what they say. But, no, lots of Republicans are very very very unhappy IN PRIVATE PERSONAL CONVERSATION WITH THE JOURNALISTS about Greene but, well, what can they do...
by Atrios at 08:30