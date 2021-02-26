Normal brain: something that polls very favorably everywhere, wins overwhelmingly on ballot measures in red states. Republicans would be crazy to vote against it!
A 15 dollar min wage won 60% of vote in Florida in 2020. A political reporter thinking this some kind of risky vote is equivalent of doctor recommending you balance your humors. https://t.co/eqtuFPX6ib— Alex Hazanov. (@alexhazanov) February 26, 2021
DC brain: wow, swing district democrats are so fucked if they vote for this, the GOP is loving this.
There is a way to potentially resolve this, but it's something that DC reporters never explain. Voters love minimum wage hikes, but people in swing districts worry about voting for things that piss off organized money and the local media influencers. Vote for the minimum wage, and they'll come after you on other issues.