Spending Was The Problem

But families across the country are tightening their belts and making tough decisions. The federal government should do the same. (Applause.) So tonight, I'm proposing specific steps to pay for the trillion dollars that it took to rescue the economy last year.If the economy is bad going into the 2022 election season, the message will be "Joe Biden's big government spending destroyed the economy," and all the people who are screaming "THIS WILL OVERSTIMULATE THE ECONOMY" will be screaming a different tune but lol nothing matters.
Starting in 2011, we are prepared to freeze government spending for three years. (Applause.) Spending related to our national security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security will not be affected. But all other discretionary government programs will. Like any cash-strapped family, we will work within a budget to invest in what we need and sacrifice what we don't. And if I have to enforce this discipline by veto, I will. (Applause.)
We will continue to go through the budget, line by line, page by page, to eliminate programs that we can't afford and don't work. We've already identified $20 billion in savings for next year. To help working families, we'll extend our middle-class tax cuts. But at a time of record deficits, we will not continue tax cuts for oil companies, for investment fund managers, and for those making over $250,000 a year. We just can't afford it. (Applause.)
Now, even after paying for what we spent on my watch, we'll still face the massive deficit we had when I took office. More importantly, the cost of Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security will continue to skyrocket. That's why I've called for a bipartisan fiscal commission, modeled on a proposal by Republican Judd Gregg and Democrat Kent Conrad. (Applause.) This can't be one of those Washington gimmicks that lets us pretend we solved a problem. The commission will have to provide a specific set of solutions by a certain deadline.
Monday, February 08, 2021
Spending Was The Problem
It was slightly worse in the UK and Europe than in the US, but the overall message wasn't simply "government spending doesn't work," it was that "too much government spending was actually the cause of the problems." Spending was the disease, austerity was the cure. The message was so powerful that the president at the time said this during his State of the Union address when unemployment was 10%.
