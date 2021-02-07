Sunday, February 07, 2021
Street Meat
I ask this because I'm just fascinated by the people - in some cases very rich people - who cling to their TV (or radio) spots for years, past retirement, through an illness. Why does Morning Joseph want to get up at 4AM most days? Doesn't Tucker Swanson Carlson have anything better to do before he becomes a gross old man like Hannity? Why does it seem like, according to reports, all creepy sex pest Matt Lauer can think about is how to get himself back on TV? I certainly get wanting money, and while that's a level of fame I have no interest in, I get that too, but having achieved those things, why do they keep going? What is the point?
by Atrios at 15:48