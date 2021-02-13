Saturday, February 13, 2021

Technocracy

The problem with the branding of "technocratic liberalism" is it just assumes a level of incompetence that isn't there. Who can object to science-led competently administered best pratices! Or whatever the latest buzzwords are. But even well-intended complexity and "cleverness" often has huge costs, and very bright people with Ivy League degrees and a subscription tp Wonk Quarterly, people who have no experience actually running things, are often unaware of these costs. Bad management combined with complexity is the route to disaster.
by Atrios at 13:40