The Aughts Were Nuts

I think even those of us who were aware of how nuts they were internalized the normality of it all, like victims. It was quite common for very respectable commentators to assert that The Left was in cahoots with radical Islamic terrorists to overthrow the West. If pressed, the would say that they don't mean Dick Durbin precisely, but everyone who votes for Dick Durbin.... That kind of thing.
Was just reminded of this as I was searching for something else, which was the regular "more in sorrow than anger" expressions of regret that conservatives will one day have to Kill All The Libs because the Libs will give them no choice. Very sad.