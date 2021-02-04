The Cause Of Immense Suffering

If I had gone back in time to, say, 1997, and told Larry Summers that in about 10 years there was going to be a major recession, that unemployment would spike to 10% and that it would take 6 years for the number of jobs and 10 years for the unemployment rate to return to pre-recession levels, arrogant cocky Larry would've responded, "Wow, the guy in charge of things must have really been a fuckup. If only it had been genius me!"
Ha ha, Larry, you were (somewhat) the guy in charge, your policies were implemented, and that's what happened.
So shut the fuck up and go away forever.