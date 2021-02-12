Friday, February 12, 2021

The Project Of Lincoln

It was an obvious grift, run by some of the worst people in Republican politics (ok, pre-Trump, but still BAD PEOPLE), with this "scandal", and now this one: I mean, Steve Schmidt seems like the nicest one and before this he was trying to get the Starbucks guy on the ballot, with obvious consequences, so...

Oh but Atrios I love their ads!

Grrrr...

by Atrios at 11:00