The Project Of Lincoln

I mean, Steve Schmidt seems like the nicest one and before this he was trying to get the Starbucks guy on the ballot, with obvious consequences, so...
1. Lincoln Project tweeted out a thread that appeared to contain screenshots from their former partner @NHJennifer's account— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021
Unclear how they got access to them
These exchanges were with journalist @AmandaBecker
They have deleted the thread but here are screenshots
(Cont) pic.twitter.com/ddkbtFNlVg
Oh but Atrios I love their ads!
Grrrr...