A very large and bipartisan majority of Americans would support congressional passage of a new stimulus bill to help those impacted by the pandemic, and many would prefer that it receive bipartisan support in Congress, too. Meanwhile, a majority give President Joe Biden good marks for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and for his job as president overall in the opening weeks of his administration.
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
The Public Gets It Right Sometimes
There are some notable exceptions, but the public is usually more favorably disposed to the Atrios Agenda than you would think if all you did was watch Morning Joseph or listen to Nice Polite Republicans.
by Atrios at 10:18