The Rhythm of the Blog

Boring meta, but I try to keep the posting rhythm a certain way, though that has to match somewhat with the news cycle and also I occasionally have life outside the blog. The last guy was a chaos agent, with weird shit flying at us from all directions at random hours, though at least there was always something to blog about, even if it was usually incredibly stupid!
I seem to remember back in the dark ages we'd have more posts and discussions about stupid shit. You know, not just "is American civilization about to fall" but "hey, is this teevee show good?" Maybe we can get back to that a bit. Or maybe just keep twirling twirling twirling towards freedom!
Anything is possible. It is a blog.