The Schools Discourse

I don't actually have opinions about how to deal with the school situation, I just know that the discussion, repeated weekly for almost a year now, is always incredibly dishonest. You can't expect little kids to use masks properly. Schools are not designed for social distancing (they are overcrowded). They don't have windows that open. The SCIENCE about kids/teens being or not being carriers/vulnerable isn't straightforward. Even if you can have acceptable class sizes, you can't maintain those if teachers get sick.
I get it. It's hard having your kids at home.