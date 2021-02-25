There Is Time To Kill Today

I don't mean this as a criticism, just a general observation about the machinery of the US government. It is, usually, slow! But not always, it seems. Sometimes things happen fast if enough people think it is important. There's enough sand in the gears already due to the constitution and THE NORMS, and onto that we've added the cable news bullshit of the day cycle. That's usually not important. Try to ignore that.
I'm sure Barack Obama woke up in the middle of the night a few times in 2016 and thought, "oh, wow, running out of time here, what'd I miss...."
You move into the White House and suddenly it's a couple of years later.
Thought I'd something more to say.