This Is All Ted Cruz's Fault

You don't have to approach this cynically, you can embrace the idea that policy has consequences, that people who supported and made those policies are responsible for them, and that when something goes wrong there is quite often someone (or some political party, or some ideology) that is legitimately to blame.
liberals should have been promoting a narrative about this from this morning, talking about how the failure of deregulation and public investment screwed this up. and now theyre responding, which means you've already lost the fight. https://t.co/k63hjHlaPA— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 16, 2021
Republicans do this constantly - often not legitimately as they are stupid and lie about everything - and Democrats *never* do it. Republicans have controlled Texas forever, national policy doesn't impact their energy system in any significant way, and, hell, Donald Trump was president for 4 years, and they immediately started doing this anyway.
Most Democrats, anyway.
Shame on the reporters who eat whatever treats they are given, but you go to politics with the shitty journalists you have...
The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021