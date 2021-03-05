Blue Trump

Cuomo Aides Rewrote Nursing Home Report to Hide Higher Death TollI think we're going to have to shut down the law shools until we can figure out what's going on.
The intervention was the earliest action yet known in an effort by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that concealed how many nursing home residents died in the pandemic.
The aides who were involved in changing the report included Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide; Linda Lacewell, the head of the state’s Department of Financial Services; and Jim Malatras, a former top adviser to Mr. Cuomo brought back to work on the pandemic. None had public health expertise.
