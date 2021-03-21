An intermediary who says that he was not on the calls, Rich Bamberger, a former communications director for Cuomo who now works for the public-relations firm Kivvit, called several reporters and advised them to contact the Governor’s office. According to the person with knowledge of the conversations, Azzopardi then sent Boylan’s personnel files to reporters. By day’s end, several of the complaints about Boylan had appeared in stories, by the Associated Press, the New York Post, and the Albany-based Times Union.It's clear where the abuse of power is, here, and reporters aided it.
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Blue Trump
Reporters involved with this should be shunned.
by Atrios at 09:51