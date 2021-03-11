Gone is an emphasis on "Big Law" candidates with a corporate background for district court seats. Instead, Remus pinpointed those who have been "historically underrepresented" such as public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys.
But What Of The Men In Smart Suits From The Right Schools
Hopefully this is genuine, because I am quite convinced that Elite Law (including but not limited to Big Law) is a malign force in this country everywhere its fingers touch, which is many places. #NotAllEliteLawyers, sure, but most of them are much quicker to jump in with the "Akshually, it's unconstitutional to criticize lawyers" argument than they are to criticize their corrupt pals.
