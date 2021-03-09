Piers Morgan has left his role at Good Morning Britain.
In a statement, ITV said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.
"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."
The announcement comes after broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after it received more than 41,000 complaints regarding comment made by the presenter following Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Bye Piers
Not sure anyone can explain why he keeps getting hired, and my bet is he's already lined himself up a spot at the about to launch right wing channel.
by Atrios at 13:44