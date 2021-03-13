Saturday, March 13, 2021

Complaining About Biden's Tyrannical Lockdown At The Olive Garden

Sure there have been and continue to be business restrictions and closures, but in general there hasn't been much enforcement, or fear of enforcement, of rules or recommendations regarding personal associations. No one's really worried that the cops would shut down their, for example, small backyard family gathering.

Yes there are 50 states and almost infinite municipalities, but most of the country has barely been under "lockdown" in any meaningful sense, even if plenty of people (correctly!) behaved as if it was.

But members of the Greatest Deliberative Body are out there pretending Biden is telling people that they can't leave their homes until July 4, instead of saying, basically, "folks, think things should be great by the 4th!"

by Atrios at 10:40