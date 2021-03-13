Complaining About Biden's Tyrannical Lockdown At The Olive Garden

Yes there are 50 states and almost infinite municipalities, but most of the country has barely been under "lockdown" in any meaningful sense, even if plenty of people (correctly!) behaved as if it was.
But members of the Greatest Deliberative Body are out there pretending Biden is telling people that they can't leave their homes until July 4, instead of saying, basically, "folks, think things should be great by the 4th!"
If every willing person in America is vaccinated for #COVID19 by May, as POTUS has said, why put our lives on hold till July the 4th?— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 12, 2021