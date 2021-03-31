Two Capitol police officers who battled the mob of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now suing the former president for the physical and emotional injuries they say they suffered in the attacks.
In a federal suit filed Tuesday in D.C., officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby allege that for months, Trump rallied the insurrectionists with baseless election fraud claims that eventually culminated in the breach of the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol police officer. More than one hundred police officers were injured, according to the police union, and two officers who had been on duty at the Capitol that day later died by suicide.
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Deadbeat
They'll never get a cent out of him but, but go go go anyway.
by Atrios at 10:50