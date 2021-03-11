Collins was not pleased to be singled out in such a manner. In an interview, she called Schumer’s comments an “extraordinary” backhanding of his most natural ally across the aisle. And she said there’s been zero contact with the Democratic leader since the election: “He has not spoken to me, no.”If you had any self-awareness, reading that sentence back to yourself would explain quite clearly why Chuck turns around and runs away anytime he sees you coming in the hallway.
Collins-Schumer rift shocks Senate. They haven’t even talked since the election; she’s talked with Biden four times.
“Why Chuck seems to be going out of his way to alienate the most bipartisan member of the Senate is a mystery to me,” Collins said.
Also, too, unless Collins can deliver 9 other votes her only possible contribution is "making things worse."