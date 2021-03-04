Thursday, March 04, 2021

Eyeball Emoji

Sounds fun.
(CNN)Federal investigators are examining records of communications between members of Congress and the pro-Trump mob that attacked the US Capitol, as the investigation moves closer to exploring whether lawmakers wittingly or unwittingly helped the insurrectionists, according to a US official briefed on the matter.

The data gathered so far includes indications of contact with lawmakers in the days around January 6, as well as communications between alleged rioters discussing their associations with members of Congress, the official said.

Two sides to a contact, and they have the insurrectionists' devices...
by Atrios at 17:35