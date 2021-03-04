(CNN)Federal investigators are examining records of communications between members of Congress and the pro-Trump mob that attacked the US Capitol, as the investigation moves closer to exploring whether lawmakers wittingly or unwittingly helped the insurrectionists, according to a US official briefed on the matter.Two sides to a contact, and they have the insurrectionists' devices...
The data gathered so far includes indications of contact with lawmakers in the days around January 6, as well as communications between alleged rioters discussing their associations with members of Congress, the official said.
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Eyeball Emoji
Sounds fun.
by Atrios at 17:35