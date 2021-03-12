During the Bush administration, especially the first 2/3 or so, people who worked for Fox's sister outlets didn't know how nuts Fox was because Fox wasn't actually so different. They were all nuts at that time. Then during the Obama years they happily embraced it as a sort loyal opposition news channel. Sure they're conservative, but they're holding Obama to account!
It wasn't really until Trump that they stopped defending the nonsense (mostly), though if Fox dials it down just a bit they'll embrace them as the loyal opposition again.