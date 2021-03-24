WASHINGTON — The survival of the Senate's effective supermajority rule to pass bills could hinge on a working group of 20 senators that includes the most moderate members in both parties. If they can cut deals and deliver victories, it could become the model for lawmaking under President Joe Biden. If they fail, the Democratic-led Congress will face pressure to pursue partisan avenues to enact their ambitious agenda, including the simple-majority budget process and nixing the filibuster."Most moderate."
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Gonna Name Several Post Offices
Senate is just like a group of big dorks who have an exclusive treehouse club that no one else actually wants to be a member of.
