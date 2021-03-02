He Looked Competent On Teevee

Even now, knowing everything we know about then and since and, yes, now, I see a lot of social media defenders of Cuomo, basically lauding him for being a reassuring presence last Spring. And I can't argue with these people, if they were comforted and resassured by the banter with his brother on CNN, that's something. It is certainly something in the moment.
People said the same about Giuliani on 911 for years. Drove me nuts, but it was real to them.
But with bit of distance... that's all it was.
Comforting when someone says, "I feel your pain," but even better when they do something about it.