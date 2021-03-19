I Was Proved Fucking Right

Not complaining, I just found it funny.
But a bit like "Iraq war is a bad idea, yo," "driverless cars aren't going to work" brought out the kind of "you just don't know how the world works, silly child" haughty responses. And then once everyone (not everyone, but more people) realized Elon's cars were never going to work as promised, and even Waymo, which is doing it more sensibly, stopped promising the future was already here, people just stopped talking about it.
(Waymo's cars do seem to "work" in a way that Musk's don't, but at some point they dialed back their promises.)
As I long said, the issue of "safety" was somewhat of a distraction. Sure they need to be safe, but if they work they'll be safe enough, almost tautologically.
The fatal flaw in the concept is even if they work surprisngly well - and even watching scary videos of them not working, they still do work surprisingly well - they absolutely require the thing that they are supposed to free us from. They require 100% driver attention for the moments when they fail, perhaps even moreso than normal driving, which after awhile does become somewhat instinctive.
It's like being a driving instructor and you have a second set of controls that you have to use every time the 15-year-old driving the car does something absolutely absurd. That requires more attention, not less, than the "half tuning out listening to the radio" that regular drivers manage much of the time.
Neato, but not *useful*.