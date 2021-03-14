Ex-president Donald Trump finds himself adrift while in political exile. And Republicans, and even some allies, say he is disorganized, torn between playing the role of antagonist and party leader.He's lazy, stupid, and a micromanager, and at least somewhat radioactive at the moment. Also it isn't a secret that he stiffs everybody. Not a magnet for the best people.
“There is no apparatus, no structure and part of that is due to a lack of political understanding on Trump’s behalf,” said a person close to the former president, noting that Trump has struggled to learn the ropes of post-presidential politicking.
Sunday, March 14, 2021
I'm Gonna Tell You How It's Gonna Be
Yes he'll fade away.
by Atrios at 15:00