I'm Not Bigger Than Life

A smarter and less lazy person than me should write a good essay about this, but as the last guy came to power, a lot of people suddenly found themselves imagining that they were somehow, suddenly, at the center of the world, that they were stewards of destiny. This does include many journalists, particularly some younger ones. You could see them having a bit too much fun "covering" the important "alt-right." Yes, you're getting selfies with Richard Spencer. Cool cool cool.
There was a pretty similar phenomenon in the early Bush administration, especially with The War On Terra and Our Great Imperial Adventure in Iraq. A bunch of twentysomething Old New Republic types who were intoxicated by their role in history, or some bullshit. Great Men (and women) on a Great Mission.
Power. It's a hell of a drug.