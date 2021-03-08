I'm Not Sure Manchin Understands Politics

Manchin said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included.This bill needs Republicans AND tax increases. Sure, Joe.
Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.
I could be wrong! One does hope that the basic politician "pork for my state and some graft for my local friends" goal, which has sadly fallen into disrepute and been predictably replaced by much more unhealthy things, returns as a primary motivator.