Online friend Elon Green wrote a book!
I rid slow because I have internet brain, so I'm just over a hundred pages in, but it's good! True Crime isn't "my" genre, but genre books which transcend their genres are often the best books. You know, you'll like it even if you don't like that sort of thing.
It centers the victims, not the killer, to tell a story about the mostly closeted lives of gay men at time when merely existing was (even more) unsafe.
I'm even in the acknolwedgments for a tiny bit of advice on Philly detail.