Lower Stakes Stuff

Still important! There are actually a lot of very important issues that have been pushed to the background because of a few pressing issues. You know, "are we all going to die from the plague?" "Will the plague plunge the country into a an unprecedented recession?" "Will the nuclear power we call home be run by a mentally unstable rage addicted dictator for life who is someone Silvio Berlusconi would find classless and ridiculous?"
But the country had a few problems that weren't being solved before all that, also, too, so we can argue about them now again.