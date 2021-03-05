More On Jerbs

Click to embiggen the second graph at the link to see how this compares with other recessions.
At +379K jobs per month, a number people will hail as good news, perhaps even a number which is PROOF we don't need a covid bill, it will take 24 more months to get back to the February, 2020 jobs level, or 3 years total. That would make it shorter than the 2nd longest jobs recession, but not by much!
Why are recessions so long now? I thought economists declared, around 1993, that they'd CONQUERED THE BUSINESS CYCLE!!!