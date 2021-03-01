More People Should Be Canceled

The dumb discourse about "cancel culture" is mostly focused on society's elites, the people least likely to be CANCELED and the most able to financially weather it on the off chance that they are. Even elites can get a bump rap sometimes, of course, but it's a bit odd that those elites are profoundly invested in the idea that people in positions of power and authority have less responsibility than the rest of us. Haha I kid that's not odd at all!
What's odd is that a large number of less elite people don't see this for what it is.