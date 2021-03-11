Newsom Recall

Thinking back to the California recall election, which gave us Governor Arnold, the amazing thing is that it all happened in 2003. It was a complete media circus in a way that's a bit hard to describe now. It would certainly be difficult to explain it to The Kids Today.
Nothing unique about that, except that it happened in... 2003. That circus happened during the early days of the Iraq war.
Not that we need a reminder given (waves at the last 4 years), but it is another reminder that absolutely nothing can keep the political press from turning their attention to, and creating, a clown show. Not even The Most Important War To Save Civilization.