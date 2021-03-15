(CNN)An Army reservist charged with storming the US Capitol was a well-known White supremacist and Nazi sympathizer at the Navy base where he worked as a contractor, and was even rebuked for sporting a distinctive "Hitler mustache," prosecutors said in new court filings.The wisest man in America sports a different 'stache, and he wanted to kill tens of thousands of people, minimum, for the purpose of communicating "suck on this" to a different ethnic population.
Not All Wannabe Mass Murderers Sport Hitler 'Staches
I don't claim to understand the genocidal impulse. Some sort of instinct wiring in our brain goes a little off, maybe. Post-9/11/Iraq taught me that it was pretty damn common, and people like this only stand out all that much (but not even enough!) if they start cosplaying.
