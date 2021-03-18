Thursday, March 18, 2021

ONE WEEK UNTIL PRESS CONFERENCE DAY!!!!

Finally Joe Biden is going to do the most important work of the president, providing prime time on camera opportunities for America's Most Annoying Journalists.

Maybe that's too harsh, but the obsession with these events by the people who imagine themselves to be the star of them is a bit too silly.

The formal press conference is fine, it's reasonable a president does them every now and then, but the issue is whether the public is being informed, not whether a particular show format is on teevee.

When some journalists inevitably ask questions which are a kind of anti-journalism, designed not to inform but to misinform by creating a misleading moment, they're going to get mad mad mad at their critics.

