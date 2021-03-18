ONE WEEK UNTIL PRESS CONFERENCE DAY!!!!

Maybe that's too harsh, but the obsession with these events by the people who imagine themselves to be the star of them is a bit too silly.
The formal press conference is fine, it's reasonable a president does them every now and then, but the issue is whether the public is being informed, not whether a particular show format is on teevee.
When some journalists inevitably ask questions which are a kind of anti-journalism, designed not to inform but to misinform by creating a misleading moment, they're going to get mad mad mad at their critics.