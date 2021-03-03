Persuasion

Actually, the true monster is Frankenstein.
In a newspaper section called Opposite Ed,— 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) March 3, 2021
lived a Bari named Weiss who was often misread.
When the scorn of her peers left her quite flabbergasted,
why, she yeeted herself off the gray lady's masthead! https://t.co/yGvt8k9KLY
(The estate of Seuss decided that maybe they shouldn't publish a few of the books you've probably never even heard of because of the racism and people are madder than they've been since Hasbro decided to chop off Mr. Potato Head's dick, even though they didn't).