Wednesday, March 03, 2021

Persuasion

Sometimes I think that the creators of the latest wave of "cancel culture" obsession must be a bit disappointed that the monster they created is so ridiculous. But they're just doubling tripling and quadrupling down on the stupid. Actually, the true monster is Frankenstein.

(The estate of Seuss decided that maybe they shouldn't publish a few of the books you've probably never even heard of because of the racism and people are madder than they've been since Hasbro decided to chop off Mr. Potato Head's dick, even though they didn't).

by Atrios at 09:30