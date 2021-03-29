Plus C'est La Même Chose

There's no need for EVERYTHING to be such a big deal. Win elections, change things, lose elections, things get changed again. That's more how it should be. Sure some persistence of policy is good thing, but our system is soooo biased in that direction already.
The fear of getting rid of the filibuster is there because the filibuster is there. It's so hard to change things, that people fear the ability to change anything, because then it's impossible to change it back. We're scared of any laws being passed because it's so hard to undo them.