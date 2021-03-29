(Reuters) - Hackers suspected of working for Russia got access to an email account belonging to the former head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which is responsible for cybersecurity, in the SolarWinds hack, the Associated Press reported here on Monday. The AP report said the intelligence value of the hacking of Chad Wolf, the former acting secretary of the DHS, and of email accounts belonging to officials in the department’s cybersecurity staff, was not publicly known.
Sounds Bad
I would guess the value is "lots of criming and other confessions" more than "intelligence value" as traditionally understood.
