Stone Zone

A New York man with ties to Roger Stone and links to the far-right militia the Oath Keepers has been arrested by federal agents on charges tied to the Capitol riots in January, law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case told News 4 Monday.
Roberto Minuta, 36, is expected in federal court in White Plains later in the day.
Minuta, a tattoo artist, was previously identified by CNN and others as having provided security for Stone the morning of Jan. 6, prior to the riots. He was arrested at a business in the Newburgh area Saturday.