Stop The Euphemisms And Passive Voice

When will journalists learn to report on police violence correctly.
Major, who was adopted by Biden in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter, had what one of the people described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. The exact condition of the victim is unknown, however, the episode was serious enough that the dogs were subsequently moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where they remain.
Let me re-write that correctly:
Major, who was adopted by Biden in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter, was bitten by a member of White House security. The exact condition of the Major is unknown, however, the episode was serious enough that the dogs were subsequently moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where they remain.