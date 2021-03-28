The White House is weighing whether to suspend intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, in response to pressure from developing nations and subsequent support from progressive lawmakers, according to three sources familiar with the matter.We have a global pandemic with a quickly mutating virus and this is even a question! An unanswered one!
Sunday, March 28, 2021
That's CRAAAZY
A new thing I do, perhaps to help prevent me from getting old(er) person brain, is to imagine trying to explain something "normal" to the alien ambassador. Many of the things we are conditioned to accept as immutable and good are neither.
