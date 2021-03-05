The End of the Forever War

I don't actually think any president will ever feel constrained by such pesky consitutional matters again, but taking away "the AUMF says we can kill anyone anywhere anytime for any reason shutup hippies" has some value.
President Joe Biden intends to work with Congress to repeal the war authorizations that have underpinned U.S. military operations across the globe for the past two decades and negotiate a new one that reins in the open-ended nature of America’s foreign wars, the White House said Friday.