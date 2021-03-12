The Malls Are Flat

Covid robbed me of the pure schadenfreude of watching The American Dream (the mall, not all of our dreams) fail 'naturally.'
A Mall of America official disclosed last week that lenders are likely going to take a 49% equity stake in the Bloomington megamall after the pandemic hampered its operations elsewhere.
How it happened: MOA owner Triple Five Group took out a $1.67 billion construction loan to build the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
- As collateral, Triple Five put up a stake in MOA and the West Edmonton Mall in Canada.