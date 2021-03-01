Hyatt added that "colleagues occasionally faced hostility from attendees" at the conference when attendees were reminded to wear masks and socially distance. Hyatt also said it was "extremely disappointed by the disrespect many individuals involved in the event showed to our colleagues".
In its statement on Sunday, Hyatt said: "We take the concern raised about the prospect of symbols of hate being included in the stage design at CPAC 2021 very seriously as all such symbols are abhorrent and unequivocally counter to our values as a company."
Monday, March 01, 2021
The Worst People
Racist bullies in big groups, powered by the smells of their own racist farts and some of Don Jr.'s stash, are not pleasant guests.
by Atrios at 13:21