This Is How To Do It

This is sorta funny (I didn't watch the video, just the text) - thanks for telling people! - but it's also the right way for an opposition party to oppose. Biden's gonna get credit for Biden bucks, so best to put a chip on "everything sucks in September 2022" and spin the wheel.
BREAKING: Democrats just rammed their "American Rescue Plan" through the Senate without *any* bipartisan support.— Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) March 6, 2021
ALL of the other relief bills were bipartisan.
ALL of the other relief bills contained compromise.
The American people deserve better than this partisan wishlist. pic.twitter.com/PqnUmusflo
There is no intrinsic good in BOTH PARTIES voting for something. It does not matter at all. They're in charge, it's their game, if they fail then vote for us to fix the mess. It's a much healthier way to do things.