Saturday, March 06, 2021

This Is How To Do It

This is sorta funny (I didn't watch the video, just the text) - thanks for telling people! - but it's also the right way for an opposition party to oppose. Biden's gonna get credit for Biden bucks, so best to put a chip on "everything sucks in September 2022" and spin the wheel.

There is no intrinsic good in BOTH PARTIES voting for something. It does not matter at all. They're in charge, it's their game, if they fail then vote for us to fix the mess. It's a much healthier way to do things.

by Atrios at 12:58