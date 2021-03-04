Thursday, March 04, 2021

Time For Another Blogger Ethics Panel

Not that outside work/income is necessarily forbidden. Krugman had a whole job. But this seems...
New York Times columnist David Brooks is drawing a second salary for his work on an Aspen Institute project funded by Facebook and other large donors — a fact he has not disclosed in his columns.

A Times spokesperson refused to tell BuzzFeed News whether the paper was aware Brooks was taking a salary for his work on Weave, a project he founded and leads for the Aspen Institute, a prominent think tank based in Washington, DC. The spokesperson also wouldn’t say if the Times knew that Weave took money from Facebook.

As I saw someone joke, Brooks does have to put his wife through college...
