New York Times columnist David Brooks is drawing a second salary for his work on an Aspen Institute project funded by Facebook and other large donors — a fact he has not disclosed in his columns.As I saw someone joke, Brooks does have to put his wife through college...
A Times spokesperson refused to tell BuzzFeed News whether the paper was aware Brooks was taking a salary for his work on Weave, a project he founded and leads for the Aspen Institute, a prominent think tank based in Washington, DC. The spokesperson also wouldn’t say if the Times knew that Weave took money from Facebook.
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Time For Another Blogger Ethics Panel
Not that outside work/income is necessarily forbidden. Krugman had a whole job. But this seems...
by Atrios at 10:00