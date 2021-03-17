Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Trump's Best Pick

Finally a Fed Chair that thinks the 2% inflation target is a target, and not an upper limit that necessitates hitting the eject button if we get anywhere near it. There are limits to what the Fed can (or at least is willing to) do to help, but deviating from the standard practice of promising to take the booze away before the party gets started is good!  
by Atrios at 15:17