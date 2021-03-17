There are limits to what the Fed can (or at least is willing to) do to help, but deviating from the standard practice of promising to take the booze away before the party gets started is good!
We expect to maintain rates until we reach “maximum employment and inflation... is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time,” Fed Chair Powell says. “A transitory rise in inflation above 2%, as seems likely to occur this year, would not meet this standard.“ pic.twitter.com/0hfrYBWMpf— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) March 17, 2021
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Trump's Best Pick
Finally a Fed Chair that thinks the 2% inflation target is a target, and not an upper limit that necessitates hitting the eject button if we get anywhere near it.
by Atrios at 15:17